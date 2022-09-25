Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $38.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

