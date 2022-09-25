disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.0665 on Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $249,375.00 and $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070824 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10827311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer was first traded on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

