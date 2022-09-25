Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $848,035.91

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $848,035.91 and $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

