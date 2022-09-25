DOOR (DOOR) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOOR alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.