Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $68,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,289,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,067,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,777,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

