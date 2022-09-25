Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$2,606,850.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,606,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,612,915 shares in the company, valued at C$149,683,849.79.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$16.22 and a 12-month high of C$30.53.

D.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

