DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $11.21. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 3,408 shares trading hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

