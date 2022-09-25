Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €21.72 ($22.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.