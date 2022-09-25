Eden 24-Hour Volume Hits $93.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $313,174.79 and approximately $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.64 or 0.99991285 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006656 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059190 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011691 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005803 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00066266 BTC.
Eden Profile
EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.
Buying and Selling Eden
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars.
