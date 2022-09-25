eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

