eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
