Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Up 28.5% This Week

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $13,134.04 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark’s launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

