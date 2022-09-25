Elm Partners Management LLC Has $63.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,623,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,583,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

