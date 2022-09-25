Elm Partners Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,551,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.27. 1,979,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.