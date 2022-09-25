Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

EMR stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

