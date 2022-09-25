Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
