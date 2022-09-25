Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 908 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.9 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.85. 509,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.