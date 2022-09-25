Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $317.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,099. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

