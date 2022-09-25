Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $55.15. 17,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,500. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.