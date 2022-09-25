Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after buying an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,338,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.