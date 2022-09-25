Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.29. 1,365,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,937. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

