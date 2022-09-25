Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 465,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,667. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

