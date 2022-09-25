Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Buys C$25,200.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.51. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.68.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.