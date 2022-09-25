Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,005 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,362,000 after purchasing an additional 183,775 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,598. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.84.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.