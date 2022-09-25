Equitable Trust Co. Has $45.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,008 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,254,000 after purchasing an additional 416,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 9,865,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

