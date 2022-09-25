ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.90 million and $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETNA Network is etna.network/home.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

