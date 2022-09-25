Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $49.60 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $49.60 million and $3.54 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

