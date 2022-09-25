EverRise Price Tops $0.0004 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. EverRise has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EverRise has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

