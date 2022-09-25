Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $5.84. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading

