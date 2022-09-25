Exeedme (XED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,010.00

Exeedme (XED) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $271,010.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exeedme’s official website is www.exeedme.com.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

