FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.67. The stock had a trading volume of 463,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.87. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $430,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

