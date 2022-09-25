Fear Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.35 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fear is www.fearnft.games.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

