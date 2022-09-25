Feathercoin (FTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.00

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $940,411.87 and approximately $29.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

