Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RACE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $186.25 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.55.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $374,511,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $117,075,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

