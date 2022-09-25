Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $90.63 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $90.63 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,493,784 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

