Field & Main Bank Acquires 497 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

