Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,256. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.00 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

