Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
DUK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. 2,297,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
