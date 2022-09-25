Field & Main Bank Has $1.07 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 6,145,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

