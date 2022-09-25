Field & Main Bank Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,316,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

