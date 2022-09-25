Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $26.93.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.