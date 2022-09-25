Financial Comparison: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.97, indicating that its stock price is 1,197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 2.77 -$91.15 million N/A N/A CNFinance $219.35 million 0.83 $10.11 million ($0.06) -44.33

Profitability

CNFinance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45% CNFinance -1.90% -0.68% -0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. CNFinance has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.77%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

CNFinance beats Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CNFinance

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 63 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 7 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 42 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 50 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.