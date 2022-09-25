Financial Survey: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 1.20 -$189.30 million N/A N/A NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NaaS Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.06%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2021, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 122 schools, 1,547 learning centers, and 11 bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

