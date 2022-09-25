First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

VEU stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,662. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

