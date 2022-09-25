First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84.

