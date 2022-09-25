First National Corp MA ADV Has $24.06 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,355 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 23,042,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,141,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

