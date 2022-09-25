First National Corp MA ADV Invests $1.83 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

