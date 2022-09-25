First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 187 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

