First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 20,680 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,090.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 9,597,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $152.64 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

