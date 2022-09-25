First National Corp MA ADV Sells 1,659 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.27% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,222,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 272,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,123. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

