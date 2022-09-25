First National Corp MA ADV Sells 2,337 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SDY traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,665. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
