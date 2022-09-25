First National Corp MA ADV Sells 2,337 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SDY traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,665. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.